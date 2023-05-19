SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — One person died and another two were injured following a car crash in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 19.

Cpl. Quincy Breuer with the Utah Highway Patrol confirms that three people were involved in a fatal two-car crash on US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. One person has reportedly died from their injuries. The other two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the eastbound lanes of US-6 are closed at US-89 while the westbound lanes are closed at milepost 180 in the Diamond Fork area.

Drivers should expect major traffic delays or use an alternative route.

The cause of the crash is not immediately known.

Spanish Fork fire crews and medical personnel are on the scene assisting the crash.

This is a developing story.