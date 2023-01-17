TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has died after a minivan crashed into a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She has been identified as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.
Tooele Police were dispatched to 169 N Main Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a crash at Ensign Engineering & Land Survey Inc.
According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police, a silver minivan crashed into the building, hitting an employee, later identified as Davis, standing near the front of the store. The vehicle was stopped by a cinder block at the back of the building.
Davis was extracted from under the minivan where she was pinned. First responders performed life-saving measures on Davis, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Another employee and the driver of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital and expected to recover.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.