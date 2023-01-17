TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has died after a minivan crashed into a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She has been identified as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.

Tooele Police were dispatched to 169 N Main Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a crash at Ensign Engineering & Land Survey Inc.

According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police, a silver minivan crashed into the building, hitting an employee, later identified as Davis, standing near the front of the store. The vehicle was stopped by a cinder block at the back of the building.

Davis was extracted from under the minivan where she was pinned. First responders performed life-saving measures on Davis, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another employee and the driver of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital and expected to recover.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.