MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A deadly motorcycle crash closed a portion of State St. near 4500 South in Murray on Sunday.

Around 7:45 p.m. on June 4, officials say a motorcycle carrying two people crashed into a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with “extremely critical” injuries, authorities say. He later died due to his injuries. A woman was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the man who died, including his name and age, has not been made public.

The driver of the other car has reportedly been cooperating with police.

The northbound lanes of State St. as well as the westbound lanes of 4500 South were closed after the collision. The lanes were closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation and details are limited.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.