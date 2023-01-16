WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between a semi-truck and an SUV in West Valley City turned fatal Monday morning, killing one and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to West Valley City Police, the collision happened near 3500 South on Mountain View Corridor. A semi-truck carrying diesel fuel heading southbound reportedly crashed into a small SUV heading westbound, causing the semi-truck to roll.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly died in the crash. The driver of the SUV has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the collision, a “significant amount” of diesel fuel spilled onto the road, according to West Valley City Police. As such, 3500 South is closed going both directions and southbound Mountain View Corridor is closed. Police say the closure is likely to be in place for several hours.

Police say it is unclear at this time which vehicle had the right of way at the time of the crash. An accident investigation team is reportedly responding.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.