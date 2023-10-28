PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A rollover crash occurred in Park City Saturday morning, according to the Park City Fire District.

On Oct. 28, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Park City Fire personnel responded to a rollover crash on I-80 Westbound, mile marker 143.

Courtesy of Eric Gomm

Courtesy of Eric Gomm

Courtesy of Eric Gomm

Officials said that it was a single-vehicle crash, meaning no other vehicles were involved.

One person was taken to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

The Eastbound left lane was closed while crews cleaned up the crash. All Westbound lanes are open at this time.

No further information is currently available.