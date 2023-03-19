PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Park City Fire crews responded to a sledding accident that left one person in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, March 19, crews responded to the accident involving a patient who had hit a tree while sledding.

Authorities say the accident happened near Stag Lodge on Deer Valley’s Last Chance run.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters reportedly “treated, packaged and transported” the patient to Jeremy Ranch so that they could be airlifted to the hospital.

The individual is in critical condition at this time, says Park City Fire.

“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends,” Battalion Chief Sean Briley states.

No further information is currently available.