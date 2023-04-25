TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A person was airlifted in serious condition after a three-car collision in Tooele Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., a Nissan Murano was traveling northbound on SR 36 and was turning left onto Village Boulevard when they collided with the front end of a Southbound Hyundai SUV.

Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol

The Hyundai SUV spun out and collided with a Ford pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on Village Boulevard, Sgt. Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, reported.

The driver of the Nissan and the passenger in the Ford both sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, however, was airlifted in serious condition.

The intersection of SR 36 and Village Boulevard was blocked for a little over an hour, Roden said.