Bodies of missing brothers recovered by officials

UPDATE: Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of Mark and James Gardiner.

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Strawberry Reservoir.

According to a post on social media, Sheriff Rigby will be sharing important news about the search for Jim and Mark Gardiner, two brothers who went missing while fishing on the reservoir 11 days ago.

A spokesperson from the Gardiner Family will also be present at the conference.