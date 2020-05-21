Wasatch County School District gets creative as community celebrates graduating class

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Wednesday night marked commencement for Wasatch High School’s class of 2020 but, this year, graduation looked a lot different.

The Wasatch County School District recently had each senior come in, one by one, to film a virtual commencement ceremony that broadcast live Wednesday evening. But the pre-recorded ceremony wasn’t the only thing in Heber to celebrate the graduating class.

On Heber’s Main Street, photos of the grads were placed in the grass lining the road. Roughly 500 photos of seniors are bunched together.

“When they left school in the middle of March, they didn’t know they were saying goodbye to all of these kids for the last time,” said parent volunteer Deanne Hill.

Photos of the students in cap and gowns, taken during the filming of that digital graduation process, were printed individually and cut out — then staked into the grass in rows beside Main Street.

“Because they’re not going to be able to be together, and celebrate together, we wanted them to virtually be together in a better way,” said Hill.

“That’s what we were trying to do, give them back a little bit of unity. Because that’s what — at least our kids — that’s what was ripped away from them,” she added.

