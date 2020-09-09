Warming centers continue to provide comfort and care to those affected by storms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As hurricane-forced winds rocked Northern Utah early Tuesday morning, many Utahns have been left without power…some having to wait up to 72 hours for their power to be restored. So, in an effort to help all those affected by the historic high winds the state, in conjunction with the Utah Red Cross, has set up warming centers throughout Salt Lake County located at:

The Northwest Recreation Center at 125 W Clark Ave. in Salt Lake City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day at 808 E. Roosevelt Ave. in Salt Lake City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3650 W 4400 South located in West Valley City

According to the Utah Red Cross, the warming centers will be opened for as long as there is a need for them. The warming centers are not intended to serve as overnight shelters (especially with COVID restrictions) but are simply a safe place to go for temporary short term comfort and care.

Residents who have been affected by the wind storms can expect to go to the warming centers and receive snacks, water, and other basic necessities such as toiletries. In some cases, meals may also be provided. Considering that the recent wind damages have caused people a considerable amount of stress with newfound property damages, the Red Cross may provide on-site emotional support with licensed volunteer mental health providers.

The Red Cross is comparing the warming centers to the recent cooling centers that have been set up around the Salt Lake Valley during the summer’s heat waves.

Anyone who is in need can go to the warming centers. While there were reports that some of the warming centers weren’t very busy, the Red Cross says that regardless of the number of people at a certain location, their services will be offered with no expectations other than to serve those in need.

While the damage of the recent wind storms is still being assessed across the Wasatch Front, the Red Cross is available to provide temporary lodging (hotel accommodations) based on certain criteria surrounding the extent of damage and livability of an individuals residence. The Red Cross also works with partner agencies to offer assistance in providing temporary housing.

Some Utah residents are suffering after the high winds and the Red Cross does offer some short term emergency financial assistance based upon the damage assessed to a property. Partner agencies also work with the Red Cross for referral purposes.

The Red Cross also points out that many of their volunteers are nurses and can help with medical needs.