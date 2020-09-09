Warming centers available due to windstorm

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County has designated 4 warming centers for those who may need shelter and electricity due to the windstorm in Northern Utah Tuesday.

The warming centers were opened at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, and closes on Wednesday at 8 a.m., according to county officials.

The warming center is also available for those who need to power medical equipment.

Below is a list of the warming centers available:

Millcreek Community Center

2266 E Evergreen Ave

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3900 S 4000 W West Valley City

Northwest Recreation Center

125 W Clark Ave

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

808 E Roosevelt Ave Salt Lake City

Salt Lake County announces 4 warming center locations for those in need. pic.twitter.com/0VwiuhDvke — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 8, 2020

Salt Lake City is opening the Sorensen Unity center at 1383 South 900 West as an emergency shelter space to keep people experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake city safe overnight, according to county officials.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will also provide transportation from two specific locations including 700 South and 300 East, and North Temple and 1000 West at about 5 p.m. City volunteers will also be driving to areas where people are camped to offer rides.