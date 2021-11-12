Warmer weather with mild conditions for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah, we made it to the end of the work week!

After an unsettled few days, the weather pattern quiets down today as high pressure builds through the Desert Southwest.

Utah will be under that ridge of high pressure, so you can expect drier conditions, more sunshine and temperatures returning to seasonal norms. This stretch of warmer conditions will carry through our weekend and temperatures will climb above-average quickly.

Typically this time of year, daytime highs are in the low 50s for the Wasatch Front and Salt Lake usually gets to 53 degrees. Friday brings warmth though, with highs climbing to the mid to upper 50s in the Northern half of the state. A mix of 60s can be expected through the southern half of Utah with St. George making a run at the low 70s again. The average temperature in St. George this time of year is 66, but we have hovered above that for several days in St. George this week.

Our mountain valleys will warm as well, with places like Park City peaking around 50 degrees for our Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies statewide for our Friday as well.

Mild and quiet weather hangs around to start next week with the potential we see some changes by the middle of the week. Stay tuned!