Warmer temperatures, dry weekend ahead with air quality dropping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We kick things off with frigid temperatures, as overnight lows will dip to the teens and single digits throughout the state.

More sunshine is on deck as high pressure builds both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will bring dry skies across the state, also thanks to high pressure, as temperatures will slowly begin to warm for most.

In northern Utah valleys though the high pressure will lead to another inversion taking shape. Air quality looks to take a hit for Saturday and Sunday by going to “moderate” for the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and Box Elder & Tooele Counties.

This will lead to hazy sunshine in the valleys while it’s mostly sunny skies across the rest of the state.

Mornings will be cold and afternoons will stay on the chilly side.

Not many changes arrive early next week, but by the middle of the week, a storm system could impact the state ahead of Christmas.

We’ll continue to iron out the details so make sure you stay tuned, especially if you have any travel plans!

Bottom Line? Calm conditions are expected through the weekend so you can wrap up the holiday shopping with dry conditions.



