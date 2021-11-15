Wanted: Sandy home robbery suspect snatches thousands in cash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who left a Sandy home with thousands in stolen cash and property.

Sandy Police say the suspect entered the victim’s home and stole approximately $17,000 worth of cash and property, including a handgun.

(Courtesy of Sandy Police)

Officers are trying to identify the suspect with images taken by surveillance camera footage. The suspect was seen driving away in a white Nissan Sentra model year 2016-2019. The car, noticeably, has two different rims.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or has information about him to call (801) 799-3000.