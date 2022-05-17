LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a bicyclist in Logan before driving off on Monday.

Logan City Police Department says the hit-and-run accident happened near the intersection of 1800 N. 600 W. around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the bicyclist was injured during the hit-and-run collision.

Authorities have captured the suspect’s vehicle on surveillance camera footage.

Officers are asking anyone who may recognize this vehicle or have information regarding the case to call the police at (435) 753-7555.