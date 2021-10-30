WANTED: Increased reward offered for West Valley City homicide person of interest

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Another increased reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing an 82-year-old West Valley City man earlier this month.

The new reward is now $8,500. The original reward was $2,000 back in early October and the reward was raised a second time to $4,000 in late October and a third time on October 25 to $5,600.

The suspect is identified by police as 34-year-old Noel Munoz Lopez of Kearns. Lopez is described as 5’9” tall, 210 pounds, bald with a black beard and mustache. The suspect is also wanted for violating his parole.

On October 4, West Valley City Police were called to a deadly shooting near 3800 South 4200 West. When police arrived, they found the victim, 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi lying on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since that fatal shooting, police have been searching for the suspect.

If you have any information about Lopez’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department tip line 801-965-5200.