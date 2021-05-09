Wanted felon captured in Magna, found in possession of several weapons

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A wanted parole fugitive with a lengthy criminal history was captured in Magna Saturday night.

Michael Jonathan Collins, 34, already fled from police on Friday but officers with Unified Police Department spotted the same car he was in on Friday at motel in Midvale on Saturday.

The officer was able to see Collins and was able to confirm it was the man they were looking for. With the help of Utah Highway Patrol, they followed him along the I-15 freeway and west on I-80.

Sgt. Melody Cutler said they did not have to chase him but were following him until they were able to spike his car and stop the vehicle. Collins was arrested without further incident during a “high-risk” stop.

Multiple firearms were found inside the vehicle, according to Cutler. Those guns are being checked to determine if they were stolen however Collins is not legally allowed to carry any weapons due to his criminal history.

Collins was arrested on outstanding warrants and is now facing new charges for being in possession of the firearms.

Collins was recently charged in April with felony theft and misdemeanor drug possession and in March with intoxication and drug possession. His felony criminal record dates to 2004 for multiple charges including drug possession, theft, forgery, and illegal possession of weapons. Collins was accused of raping a woman in October 2017 but was found not guilty by a jury in 2019. Collins was sentenced for federal possession of weapons by a felon in 2007 and spent 27 months in prison. He went back to federal prison in 2012 for violating several conditions of his federal release.