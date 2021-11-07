Wanted: Bountiful Police searching for alleged car theft suspects

(Courtesy of the Bountiful City Police Department)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen them?

Police are searching for two people suspected of a vehicle burglary on Sunday.

The Bountiful City Police Department say the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle from a trailhead in the city. Authorities have released surveillance camera footage showing the couple shopping at a store.

The stolen vehicle question is a white mid-sized SUV.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the individuals to contact police at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 21-3200.

You can also contact Bountiful Police on their social media channels.