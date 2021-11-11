Want to lower your energy bill this winter? Here are tips to make it happen

This winter is predicted to be slightly colder than last year, which means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm — and paying more for each bit of it. (Getty Images)

(ABC4)- Colder weather means higher energy bills. With inflation seeing its biggest surge in 30 years, how can people keep their homes warm during the winter while keeping an eye on their wallets?

Greg Hicks is the vice president of Modernize Home Services, an online broker that specializes in helping people find contractors and home builders. He offers advice on how to save on heating bills during the winter months. The first thing he recommends is to check the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to make sure it is functioning properly.

“Faulty HVAC systems can result in uncomfortably cold homes as the weather changes and higher energy bills.” Hicks writes in a press release. He also recommends making sure that all air ducts are insulated and sealed well, saying that leaks “can reduce a home’s energy efficiency by about 20%.”

Second, Hicks recommends switching out screens for storm windows as well as checking frames for gaps. Fill gaps with caulk or weather stripping to prevent heat loss.

Rotating a ceiling fan clockwise will create an updraft that forces warm air down, according to Hicks. Also, maintaining the fan at a low level and running it clockwise will allow homeowners and renters to lower the heat a few degrees and save on utility bills.

Getting heavier curtains is another recommendation. It can help keep more heat inside the home than if one were using lighter curtains.

Finally, Hicks recommends having a professional check the fireplace and chimney for those homes who have them and remove any residue from burning wood.

In October, Utah was rated the most energy efficient state in the nation by finance site WalletHub. Utah came in at number one for home energy efficiency with a score of 83.91 out of 100.