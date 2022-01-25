Want to help the Tongan community? A local nonprofit is loading up on supplies

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A local nonprofit is stepping up to help the Tongan community during a crisis.

Honor365 is hosting the Operation Tonga Charity Drive, an effort to get emergency supplies to Tonga as quickly and efficiently as possible, until January 28th.

The nonprofit is asking for community members and businesses to donate water, canned fruits and veggies, new N95 masks, and new first aid kits.

They have drop-off locations in Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah County, as listed below:

The Other Side Academy at 5380 Riley Lane, Murray, UT is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (this location and this location only is open Saturday.)

Tabitha’s Way North at 920 E State Road, American Fork, UT is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tabitha’s Way South at 45 E 100 N Spanish Fork, UT is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Utah’s Paramedic and EMT Academy Woods Cross, UT is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ninzel Rasmuson, the founder and executive director of Honor365, says that it does not surprise her how generous the community has been.

“Their outpouring of love and support for their own people has been tremendous, but they are such a giving group of people and so grateful they want to help their own,” said Rasmuson, adding that it has been surreal to lend a helping hand.

“We are here to help humanity and the only way we continue to do that is to partner with people on an ongoing basis 365 days a year,” said Rasmuson.