UTAH (ABC4) – This spring, Walmart representatives are taking steps to ensure the well-being of their customers through a free, one-day Walmart Wellness Day event.

The supercenter, known for helping us save money and live better, will be embodying just that on April 23, when customers are invited to receive glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure screenings and COVID-19 vaccines free of cost as well as affordable immunizations.

Walmart Wellness day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 55 pharmacies across Utah. The goal of the event is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on track by helping them learn where they fall on the health scale in terms of their numbers. Knowing their numbers, like cholesterol levels and BMI can aid in healthy decision making, wellness tracking, and health improvements.

Through Walmart Wellness day, the franchise is also supporting the American Heart Association’s effort to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ campaign.

Select pharmacies will also feature vision screenings in addition to the list of amenities below:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B, and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.