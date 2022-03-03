UTAH (ABC4) – Planning on sending money to friends or family in Mexico?

If you’re sending the money through Walmart’s money transfer service, you’ll be noticing a new lower price.

The major retailer announced on Thursday that anyone using Walmart2Walmart Mexico can send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction.

Walmart says this new fee is at least 50% lower than similar competing transfer programs.

“We are thrilled to offer Walmart shoppers a convenient way to send money to their loved ones in Mexico at an incredibly low price,” said Julia Unger, vice president, Walmart Financial Services. “Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world.”

The original Walmart2Walmart transfer service first debuted in 2016 for U.S.-Mexico transfers.

Walmart hopes the service makes it convenient for customers to send money “quickly and inexpensively at a time when cross-border payments are rapidly growing.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Walmart on this exceptional service, which provides customers price benefits and easier access to fast, safe and guaranteed money transfers to Mexico,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “Thanks to Ria’s scalable capabilities, coupled with Walmart’s large footprint, we can help Walmart offer unrivaled value and convenience to Mexicans living in the U.S. and their families back home in Mexico.”

