UTAH (ABC4) – Shopping for clothes online just got easier.

Walmart will be launching a new feature that will let you try on clothes digitally.

As online shopping becomes the norm, retailers are looking for ways to make the experience less of a guessing game and more enjoyable.

Walmart shoppers can choose from 50 different models with varying heights, body shapes and skin tones to match the user.

The new tool is offered by Zeekit, a virtual fitting room platform technology. The feature is available to use on both the Walmart app and on Walmart.com

“One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you,” says Walmart. “With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping.”

Shoppers can choose from 50 models with heights ranging between 5’2” – 6’0” and sixes ranging from XS – XXXL.

The company will continue refining the feature, rolling out 70 additional model options in the coming weeks. The new options will offer more skin tones, hair colors and a wider range of sizes.

Brands participating in the virtual feature include Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.

National brands to be added soon include Levi’s, Hanes and more.

“Zeekit was built with a vision to provide every person the chance to see themselves in any item of clothing found online, and that is a vision we share,” says Walmart. “Our new Choose My Model capability is just the beginning. We are also working to launch a virtual try-on experience for women’s apparel, moving with speed to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers.”