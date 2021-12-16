Walmart fulfillment center coming to SLC, bringing hundreds of jobs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Walmart is claiming a new spot in Utah this summer.

The retail giant will be opening a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City set to open in summer 2022.

The new facility will boast over one million square feet located at 990 N 6550 W. The new facility will offer around 450 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

(Courtesy of Walmart)

The center’s main purpose will be fulfilling online orders placed on Walmart’s website.

The fulfillment center will be primarily storing items that will be packed and shipped directly to customers. A new facility can accommodate faster shipping times, including same-day deliveries.

The retailer is hiring full-time positions including leadership roles. Full-time roles will qualify for benefits including medical, vision, dental, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and college degree reimbursement.

Currently, Walmart has three distribution centers and 59 retail stores that employ over 20,000 people throughout Utah.

To apply for a position at the new fulfillment center or learn more about the roles, click here.