Walmart bringing InHome Delivery to Salt Lake City in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Walmart has announced plans to bring its InHome Delivery service to Salt Lake City in 2022.

Walmart plans to hire 3,000 new employees nationally to boost its InHome service, with the goal to increase access from 6 million households in the U.S. to 30 million by the end of 2022. The new employees will be delivery drivers, using a fleet of 100% electric delivery vans.

“We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Last Mile at Walmart U.S. “Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022.”

The service, which was started in 2019, is designed to allow delivery service associates to bring your items directly into your kitchen or garage, or pick up Walmart returns, if necessary.

Here’s how it works:

Once signed up for InHome, a customer places their order on the Walmart App and selects InHome as their preferred delivery option. An InHome associate completes the delivery. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with smart entry technology. The customer is notified, and the associate wears a camera on their vest that records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery. The customer can review to make sure associates took the appropriate safety measures, including wearing a mask, sanitizing surfaces and locking up.

The service is priced at $19.95 per month, or $148 per year. If you do not already have a smart lock or keypad, you can purchase a new smart lock from InHome at $49.95.

New delivery drivers will qualify for Walmart’s benefit plans, including medical, vision and dental, 401(k) matching, paid time off, no-cost counseling and access to a free college degree that is paid entirely by Walmart through its “Live Better U” program.

The new drivers will receive in-depth training, and interestingly enough, will be able to do some of that through virtual reality, further enabling them to practice the delivery process.

“This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago,” said Julie Murphy, executive vice president and chief people officer, Walmart U.S.

The corporate giant also leads the industry in conducting trials for new delivery services, using technology such as drones and self-driving cars.

Walmart currently offers standard delivery of more than 160,000 items at more than 3,400 locations, reaching 70% of the U.S. population.

To apply for a job, click here.