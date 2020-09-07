Voto Latino comes to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Voto Latino, an organization to encourage the Latinx community to go out and vote, now has a chapter in Ogden.

Priscilla Martinez Jambor is the chair of Voto Latino Ogden, bringing the chapter to the city, in hopes of getting Hispanics involved with elections in the state and the election in November.

“There is a lot of misconception over voting, many Latinos are uncertain on whether, how to register to vote,” said Jambor.

Voto Latino Ogden’s first event was last week. Priscilla says only 6 Latinos registered to vote.

“I think we spoke to so many people and that goes to show how much work we have to work here in the community,” she added.

Priscilla says the goal of the organization is to educate the community on the importance of voting.

“They’re a little apprehensive of voting, they believe that their vote, doesn’t really matter,” she said.

32.5% of Ogden’s population is Latino, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I think we can make a difference, we’re the second-highest community, growing community here in Utah and in the U.S.,” she added.

There are 188,000 eligible Hispanic voters in the state of Utah, according to data by the Pew Research Center.

“We should turn this around and tell them, it is your right as a U.S. Citizen to go out there and vote,” said Jambor.

The next event is tomorrow, September 8, from 4 to 6 PM at Midtown Community Clinic on Adams Ave in Ogden, where they will be handing out free masks. There will be another event on September 26th at Rancho Markets on 26th street.

Learn more about Voto Latino Ogden.