Volunteers help clean up Capitol building after peaceful protest turns violent

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – Saturday’s peaceful protests in Salt Lake City evolved into violence, looting, and vandalism with injuries and arrests.

It was a busy day for the second day in a row at the Capitol Building but this time, the crowd worked on cleaning up graffiti on the walls at the Capitol building as a result of Saturday’s protest.

Granite columns and pedestals, originally from 1914 were vandalized along with stones on the Capitol as well. Professional cleaners could be seen working on the restoration of the area.

Allyson Gamble with the capitol preservation board said, “utahns are wonderful. When something bad happens, we fix it. And the vendors that you see, the people that you see, are here volunteering. So many people came up to us and said — we couldn’t sleep last night, this is our Capitol, we love our capitol.”

Related: Governor Herbert issues statement following protests in Salt Lake City

There were many others who wanted to help with the cleanup that were not able to do so. A Facebook group called “Project SLC CLEAN-UP This City Matters” has about 6 thousand members who are not converging downtown because of the curfew.

On Facebook, event organizers are asking those who want to help “do an act of kindness to a neighbor or offer service for your community. This according to organizers is at the Mayors recommendation that “they don’t want thousands of people downtown.”

Govenor Herbert issued the following statement Sunday about the clean up in a tweet

Due to the historic and delicate nature of the building, and the ongoing curfew (expires on Monday at 6:00am), we are going to rely on professionals from the State of Utah to clean and restore the exterior walls and surfaces. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 31, 2020

Governor Herbert also expressed gratitude to those who were able to come and help with clean up efforts.

Overwhelmed and grateful to meet with people who helped care for and clean the people’s house after last night’s protests. People are stepping up right and left – cleaning in the hot sun, offering cool water, and dropping off pizza. pic.twitter.com/5eSz45MQl3 — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 31, 2020

LATEST NEWS STORIES: