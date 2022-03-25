HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Temperatures hit the high 70s on Friday in Southern Utah and park rangers at Sand Hollow State Park are expecting it to get busy quickly.

“It’s about a 20-30 degree difference it’s nice to just get a tan on and not be so pasty anymore,” says Jackqueline Pina visiting from Salt Lake City.

“Our campground doesn’t open up until 4, so we’re going to hit the beach for a little bit in Sand Hollow and then head over there and mainly hang out in Zion, not do too much, probably do Angel’s Landing,” says Seth Betras visiting from Ogden.

According to Utah officials, Zion National Park reached record visitation numbers in 2021 and Sand Hollow State Park has also ranked the number one most visited park in the state last year.

“People are coming out swimming, the water is a little cold, but they don’t care the weather is hot,” says ranger, Dylan Urban.

There’s never a dull moment at Sand Hollow, park rangers say there were a few incidents Friday.

“Make sure you keep your distance from other boaters, stay spread out speed and proximity is a big issue, don’t drink and boat and always wear your life jacket,” says Urban.

Urban says it’s also important to plan ahead as they expect to hit capacity most weekends this coming summer.

“If you’re planning on going camping, make sure you get your reservations, months in advance because we fill up very quickly,” he says.

Visitors and park rangers say come out and enjoy the weather, but remember to stay safe.