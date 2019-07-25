Viral: Video of raw ‘zombie’ chicken breast crawling off restaurant table

A video showing what appears to be a raw piece of chicken coming back to life is making its way across the internet.

Footage shows a raw piece of chicken, that was on a restaurant’s table, begins to twitch, pulling itself up and yanking itself off the plate and unto the floor.

The footage was posted to Facebook by Florida woman Rie Phillips two weeks ago and has already been viewed more than 10 million times.

Whatttt Thaaaa Fuckkkkk 🤮 Posted by Rie Prettyredbone Phillips on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Health experts said the freakish spasms were caused by nerve endings that had not died, New York Post reported.

