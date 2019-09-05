Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

PERTH, Australia (KRON) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from the barbecues wafting into her yard.
Australia’s 9 News reports Cilla Carden took her case to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, citing her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking and children playing basketball among other complaints.
Carden is accusing her neighbors of doing it all on purpose.
“It’s deliberate,” she told Nine. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”
Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year and she filed an appeal.
What others are reading:
- Proposed law would treat crimes against police like hate crimes
- Gov. Herbert calls special session to address medical cannabis distribution
- Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month
- Utah baby who died had body temp of 109, police believe he was left in a hot car
- Tamron Hall’s faith in herself pays off with new show, life