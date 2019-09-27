Twitter has fun with ‘gry Toyt’ error in Utah Amber Alert

By now if you live in Utah you know about the Amber Alert that went out Wednesday night stating simply “gry Toyt.”

The subject of the Amber Alert, Khaliyah Alvarez, was found within hours, but the initial Amber Alert was very vague and confusing to many.

Several people took Twitter to express their confusions:

Did Utah hire the Hawaii missile alert guy for the amber alert job? gry Toyt?#Useful pic.twitter.com/AQUfkYCgKc — Matt Manning (@mattjmanning333) September 26, 2019

Utah amber alert: gry toyt



Me: okay, and?



Amber alert: pic.twitter.com/7IX2orWLUj — Trash panda (@formutoni) September 26, 2019

no one:



not a single damn soul:



Utah amber alert: gry Toyt — 사신 (@brandonxtko) September 26, 2019

wtf information does “gry Toyt” give me. secret code? Aliens are invading? pic.twitter.com/jIPtFOmaTl — Em🖤 (@ArtificialEm) September 26, 2019

My phone just screamed at me at 10pm to say UTAH AMBER ALERT then literally only contained the extremely helpful details "gry toyt"



I assume this gives me permission to perform a citizen's arrest on anyone in a grey toyota — kel🦆🦆🦆 (@fionarockwell) September 26, 2019

Others took the error and ran with it:

Every person driving a gry toyt right now be like pic.twitter.com/YzW2gcFD0U — Cole (@ColeSwan) September 26, 2019

Officials said there is a flaw in the system and they are working to figure out what it was and how to correct it.

“We want to do some type of training session where we can put some information in and see how it comes out and run the system,” Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

