Twitter has fun with ‘gry Toyt’ error in Utah Amber Alert

Viral
Posted: / Updated:

By now if you live in Utah you know about the Amber Alert that went out Wednesday night stating simply “gry Toyt.”

The subject of the Amber Alert, Khaliyah Alvarez, was found within hours, but the initial Amber Alert was very vague and confusing to many.

Several people took Twitter to express their confusions:

Others took the error and ran with it:

Officials said there is a flaw in the system and they are working to figure out what it was and how to correct it.

“We want to do some type of training session where we can put some information in and see how it comes out and run the system,” Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Click here for details on the alleged kidnapping.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories