Twitter has fun with ‘gry Toyt’ error in Utah Amber Alert

By now if you live in Utah you know about the Amber Alert that went out Wednesday night stating simply “gry Toyt.”
The subject of the Amber Alert, Khaliyah Alvarez, was found within hours, but the initial Amber Alert was very vague and confusing to many.
Several people took Twitter to express their confusions:
Others took the error and ran with it:
Officials said there is a flaw in the system and they are working to figure out what it was and how to correct it.
“We want to do some type of training session where we can put some information in and see how it comes out and run the system,” Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department.
