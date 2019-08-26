Starbucks introduces new pumpkin spice drink

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Move over, pumpkin spice latte, there’s a new pumpkin drink in town.

The pumpkin cream cold brew has been added to Starbucks’ fall menu. It’s the first new pumpkin coffee beverage the chain will offer since the pumpkin spice latte was first introduced 16 years ago.

The drink is a cold brew with a vanilla base, topped with a frothy pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. The price starts at $4.45 for a grande, but may vary depending on location.

The new item comes as customer preferences continue to shift toward colder beverages, as many parts of the U.S. are still experiencing warm weather, CNBC reported.

“Drinks like cold brew, iced espresso and Starbucks Refreshers account for more than 50% of Starbucks sales,” the reports states.

But it’s still unclear how the new cold brew will live up to the signature pumpkin spice latte (PSL). Roughly 424 million pumpkin spice lattes have been sold worldwide, making it the chain’s most popular seasonal drink.

Starbucks is also running a buy-one-get-one deal on handcrafted beverages grande or larger after 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 29.

What others are reading: