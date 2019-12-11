Someone in Vegas is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons

(CNN Newsource)- Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas.

Videos of the birds walking around are getting a lot of attention on social media.

While the mystery appears cute and funny, some are wondering if it may involve animal cruelty. Especially if the jaunty hats are glued on.

Others are concerned that the hats could attract predators or inhibit the pigeons’ ability to fly.

An animal rescue group says it’s trying to track down the pigeons to remove the hats.

What others are reading: