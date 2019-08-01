Skittles candy unveils Halloween dare: ‘Rotten Zombie’

Skittles is offering customers a trick hiding in their treats this Halloween.

Mars Incorporated is introducing “Zombie Skittles” this fall. The limited-edition candy will be marketed to those looking for some Halloween fun.

Each package includes a mix of six flavors. Five of them are your standard fruity flavors with Halloween-themed names like “Boogeyman Blackberry” and “Blood Red Berry.”

But, the sixth flavor is called “Rotten Zombie.” The candy maker describes it as an “utterly disgusting taste experience.”

Customers will not be able to tell which candy is Rotten Zombie flavor because it will be hidden with the other flavors.

The company promises the taste will “elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it.”

