Reporter accidentally goes live with face filters

(CNN Newsource)- A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook Live in Madison County last Thursday as part of his station’s weather coverage.

He says he accidentally activated a filter generate. As he was live filters started popping up.

Hinton said he had no idea what was happening until he stepped off-camera.

The clip is going viral–he’s even been featured nationally on the Today Show.

Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugt.

