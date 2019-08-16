Pumpkin spice flavored Spam is a thing

Pumpkin spice and canned meat?

Hormel apparently thinks it’s the perfect combo.

The company says fans of the fall-time favorite pumpkin spice can purchase cans of limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice next month.

The product will be on sale on Walmart and Spam’s online stores.

There’s no pumpkin mixed with the canned pork just cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.

What’s the perfect side dish to go along with it?

Spam recommends topping it with waffles, creating a fall vegetable hash with it, or baking it into a cornbread muffin.

