Mom’s viral Facebook post encourages blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for autism awareness

(Tribune Media Wire)- A mother’s Facebook post explaining the importance behind blue Halloween buckets is going viral. In it, Omairis Taylor says that her three-year-old son has autism and is nonverbal.

During Halloween last year, she said homes would wait for her son to say ‘trick or treat’ in order to get a piece of candy.

“And there I go explaining the situation for the next five blocks,” she said. “This year, we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism.”

She went on to write: “Please allow him(or any other person with a BLUE BUCKET to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance.”

My son is 3 years old and has autism. He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order… Posted by Omairis Taylor on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time the color of a Halloween bucket was meant to signify a special meaning. The ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ started a few years ago, with the teal-colored pumpkins meant to signify homes that hand out non-food treats.

Latest headlines: