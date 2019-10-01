McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent

(CNN) — If you love Big Mac’s, get one for a penny this week.
DoorDash is giving away a million McDonald’s Big Macs for a penny plus a fee through Friday.
Get the double-decker sandwich at doordash.com or on the app using the promo code 1MBIGMAC.
Fees start at $2.99.
If you bought all 1 million Big Macs, it would set you back $10,000, plus the DoorDash fees, of course.
You’ll also automatically entered into the sweepstakes to win $1 million.
The offer is good while supplies last.
