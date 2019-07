RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Macy’s is pulling a line of porcelain plates after being accused of promoting eating disorders.

The plates suggest portion sizes for “skinny jeans, “favorite jeans,” and “mom jeans.”

The company’s president says the line was meant as a “lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.”

In a Tweet, Macy’s said it “missed the mark on this product.”

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

