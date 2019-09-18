Designer under fire for school shooting hoodie design

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A New York-based fashion designer is facing major backlash after releasing a new line of hoodies inspired by a series of mass school shootings.

Founder and designer of Bstroy, Brick Owens, is facing criticism after unveiling his Spring 2020 collection this week, which featured a number of hoodies with the names of schools where horrific mass shootings took place.

Owens posted the designs to Instagram but followers were quick to condemn the styles for their apparent lack of sensitivity and taste.

Owens says that while the clothes were originally meant to make a statement only, he and co-designer Duey Catorze might consider selling them now. Owens says he made the hoodies “with all these intentions in mind, and to explore all of these societal issues.”

