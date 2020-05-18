Denver healthcare worker and his husky go viral with ‘I’m Yours,’ ‘Lean on Me’ covers

DENVER, Colo. (ABC4 News)- A healthcare worker in Denver and his husky have gone viral for their duet covers of two popular songs.

Tate Hegstrom and his dog Kovu have appeared on Good Morning America Digital, Inside Edition People Magazine, The Dodo and tons of other news stations across their country after posting videos on Instagram of the two “singing.”

They have covered Bill Wither’s classic “Lean on Me” and Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”

Hegstrom is an Administrative Resident at HealthONE in Denver.

According to People Magazine, he shared the “Lean on Me” video initially only to hospital nurses, doctors, cleaning staff, and other frontline employees within the HCA Healthcare but they video got out to the public.

Now the public can watch Kovu sing on Instagram @kovu.sings.

