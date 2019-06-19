Dad and son in viral video featured in Denny’s commercial

(CNN)- The internet fell in love with 19-month-old Kingston and his comedian dad DJ Pryor a few weeks ago after a video of them having a “conversation” on the couch got millions of views.

And it didn’t take long for someone to snatch up their cuteness.

The marketing team at Denny’s restaurant knew what to do the two were featured in a commercial just in time for Father’s Day.

Pryor is a professional stand-up comedian, and by the looks of it, Kingston may be following in his footsteps.

The video that made the duo famous a few weeks ago was shared more than a million times just two days after it was posted.

