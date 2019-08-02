Can you solve this viral math problem?

The internet is obsessed with solving this math problem.
Can you figure out the answer?
The math problem was first shared by Twitter user @pjmdolI
But people kept getting different answers…
Mike Breen, the public awareness officer for the American Mathematical Society, told Popular Mechanics: “The way it’s written, it’s ambiguous. In math, a lot of times there are ambiguities. Mathematicians try to make rules as precise as possible.”
Here’s the correct way to solve the problem:
The confusion is caused by the difference between modern and historic interpretations of the order of operations.
Did you get the answer right?