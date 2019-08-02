Can you solve this viral math problem?

The internet is obsessed with solving this math problem.

Can you figure out the answer?

The math problem was first shared by Twitter user @pjmdolI

But people kept getting different answers…

Mike Breen, the public awareness officer for the American Mathematical Society, told Popular Mechanics: “The way it’s written, it’s ambiguous. In math, a lot of times there are ambiguities. Mathematicians try to make rules as precise as possible.”

HERE is the correct algebraic proof: pic.twitter.com/3k7DTpPSHw — Erin Kappers (@erinkappers) August 1, 2019

i have 2 math degrees it’s 1 — laur♏️ (@lauram_williams) July 30, 2019

It's just an ambiguously written expression. It can mean either 1 or 16. Order of operations doesn't go left to right or multiplication before division; it gives two answers. We try to avoid ambiguous notation like this when writing expressions; I've provided some alternatives. pic.twitter.com/rbCRVZpfeo — Incineroar Shaman (@ShamanInfinitus) July 30, 2019

Here’s the correct way to solve the problem:

The confusion is caused by the difference between modern and historic interpretations of the order of operations.

Did you get the answer right?

What others are clicking on: