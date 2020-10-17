Vintage fighter aircraft visit St. George for Warbird Fly-in

ST. GEORGE Utah (ABC4 News) – St George skies are buzzing with the sound of planes. Fighter planes of the past have roared into the city for the Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, Warbird Fly-In.

The annual event has pandemic protocols in place, and even though there is a lot of space in-between aircraft, the public is being urged to have a mask.

Some of the vintage aircraft there are the Alpha Jet, a French made light attack/trainer aircraft.

Russian MiG-15 and MiG-17, Jet Provost a British Fighter, T-38 Talon, the first U.S. Supersonic Fighter Trainer, A-37 Super Tweet, also know as the ‘Dragonfly’

The event raises money for the Aviation museum in St. George. For more information call (435) 669-0655

