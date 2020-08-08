Vigil to be held Saturday for West Jordan woman killed after plane crashed into her home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A vigil is planned Saturday night for a woman killed when a plane crashed into her West Jordan home.

Mary Quintana, 72, died on July 27, due to injuries received two days earlier when a small plane with six people on board, crashed just after leaving West Jordan’s South Valley Regional Airport.

Quintana’s family, friends, and community said they will remember her as a wonderful woman and a fierce advocate for her son Chris, who has very specific struggles due to a traumatic brain injury.

In her obituary, Quintana was described as “a classy lady with her high heels, earrings, and mauve lipstick. When she wasn’t dressed to the nines, you could find her in either her garden or your garden.”

Also killed in the July 25 crash, Lee Wyckoff 43, who was the pilot, Coral Wyckoff, 9 months, and a passenger, Milda Shibonis 36. A 12-year-old girl walked away from the crash, a 2-year-old received critical burns and a 36-year-old woman was critically injured.

The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at the soccer fieleds located at 7800 South 4000 West in West Jordan.