Vigil marks one year since Lauren McCluskey’s murder at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A vigil is planned to honor the life of slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey.

In October 2018, McCluskey was shot and killed on campus by a man she briefly dated.

McCluskey had repeatedly reached out for help to the campus police and since then her parents have sued the university saying not enough was done to prevent her death.

Students say Tuesday’s event is about coming together to honor McCluskey’s life.

“We’re just expecting students— to give them a safe space to come and remember Lauren and grieve if the need to and be able to heal,” said one of the organizers of the event.

