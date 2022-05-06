EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Dozens of people came together on Thursday night to remember two 3-year-old boys who were killed in a tragic crash, holding a vigil for Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.

The crash happened Monday in Eagle Mountain when police say Cody Barlow lost control of his vehicle, driving through a fence and into a corral where the two boys were playing.

Police said Barlow was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and tested positive for methamphetamine at the time.

Hunter’s parents didn’t speak at the vigil, but several people spoke about Hunter. One person said the day Hunter died, he kept telling everyone over and over again that he loved them.

Odin’s grandfather described him as an “extreme boy,” who had a huge personality. Odin and Hunter first became friends when Odin walked up to Hunter and told him, “Hey! We’re going to play trucks!”

Odin’s mother Therea Ratliff said Odin loved to blow out candles. After speaking at the vigil, she asked people with candles to blow the candles out.

Several people spoke at the vigil about the importance of love and not taking love for granted.