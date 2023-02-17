TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Hundreds came together to say goodbye to Jaden Davis. The 14-year-old died after falling through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele County.

At Friday night’s vigil, many people said Jaden was a great athlete, but more importantly, he was a respectful young man, who was incredibly personable.

“Anytime I’ve seen him interact with his parents, grandparents, or just anybody, he always greeted with a smile and a hug,” said friend Clay Sonsearle.

Many in attendance said Kayden was full of energy, his obituary stated he was curious about everything from Greek mythology to modern politics.

The vigil was held in between the gym and football field at Tooele High School because both were places he loved. Jaden played football and basketball. His teammates said he was a true team player and always put others before himself.

“He made me feel important. He was my first best friend I’ve really ever had and now he’s gone,” said Erick Rojas.

Jaden’s family also wanted to again thank all the agencies in Tooele who worked tirelessly and risked their own safety to bring Jaden home after he fell through the ice. Jaden’s funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tooele Stake Center located at 253 S 200 E Tooele.