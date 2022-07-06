KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – On Tuesday, around one hundred people came together outside the gym where Macie Hill practiced for the Patriot Cheer Team, one day after Macie was killed after getting hit by a parade float on July 4.

In a statement, the Patriot Cheer Team said Macie was strong and had a positive attitude, constantly encouraging others.

ABC4 spoke to the Hill family’s bishop who said she went out of her way to make people smile.

“She loved all things ‘little girls’ — she loved pink, she loved puppy dogs and kitty cats and her family and she was just a princess,” said Ryan Dopp. “She had three older brothers. She was spoiled. She was the princess of the family and she was just an angel and she will be dearly missed.”

The vigil ended with dozens of Macie’s teammates releasing yellow balloons in her honor.

A neighbor of the Hill family created a GoFundMe for the family to cover medical bills, funeral expenses and counseling. The account has raised nearly $100,000.

The organizer says the excess funds will go towards honoring Macie’s memory.