Video shows firefighters working to find family inside ‘well-involved’ house fire

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday around 8:53 a.m. fire crews from Kaysville, Layton, Farmington, and the South Weber Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 300 West block of Paddock Ln. in Kaysville.

Callers reported seeing black smoke coming from a home along with hearing an explosion from inside.

According to fire officials, after entering the home crews encountered low visibility conditions. Officials say firefighters often face these conditions when searching for victims and fires.

The above video was taken by Captain Barnum and shows helmet footage from the first time Firefighters Anderson and May had gone interior on a legitimate structure fire. Led by Captain Eckardt, they were able to quickly locate the seat of the fire and rapidly extinguish it.

Crews say the fire was ‘well-involved’ on the main floor of the home, with dark smoke banking down to the floor. Crews made an aggressive fire attack and were able to call “loss stop” at 09:21 a.m.

One civilian was injured and released on scene with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.